Arteta not Athletic Bilbao-bound, says agent

The Arsenal man is reported to be a target for Bilbao following Ander Herrera's move to Manchester United.

Arteta moved to the Emirates Stadium almost three years ago from Everton and the 32-year-old has been a mainstay in Arsene Wenger's starting line-up.

And his representative, Inaki Ibanez, has rubbished talk of a return to his homeland as he enters the final year of his contract.

Ibanez told El Mundo Deportivo: "This is totally false. Mikel has no interest in leaving Arsenal."

Playmaker Arteta started his career as a trainee at Barcelona and also spent a season with Bilbao's rivals Real Sociedad.