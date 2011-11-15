Asamoah celebrates Ghana recall with goal
By app
Striker Derek Asamoah celebrated his recall to Ghana's squad with the winning goal as they beat Gabon 2-1 in a friendly at Saint-Leu-la-Foret in the suburbs of Paris on Tuesday.
The 30-year-old former Northampton Town striker, who now plays in South Korea, scored with a last-gasp header to mark his return to the national side for the first time in three years.
A second string Ghana side led after a 12th minute penalty converted by Emmanuel Agyemang Badu but Gabon were level on the stroke of half-time through Eric Mouloungui, who headed home a free-kick from Stephane Nguema.
Both sides were preparing for next year's African Nations Cup finals where Gabon are co-hosts and Ghana are among the favourites.
