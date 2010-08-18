Asamoah set to disappoint Gunners

Arsenal chief Arsene Wenger had previously shown interest and was keen to add the Udinese enforcer to bolster the Gunners’ engine room this season.

The player’s agent Claudio Vagheggi revealed earlier this week that the Emirates Stadium outfit were among those showing interest in the 21-year-old, and that his client was ready to listen to offers.

"There are about two weeks to the end of the market, we must consider whether we receive any important proposals for the player and the club," he told itasportpress.it.

"There are several interested teams, in England there is Arsenal. In Italy, Fiorentina like him and there is also a big Serie A club who is interested in Kwadwo.

"Although for the moment there is nothing concrete, we must wait and the next few days will be decisive. Asamoah is happy but if the right offer comes in he will consider it."

But the player himself has since spoken out on his future, insisting that he will remain in Serie A with the Italian side for at least another year.

“I was expecting some news on my return from the World Cup. But I’m still here,” Asamoah said.

“I will still be there for one season at least. I am happy here. I can still get better. ”

Asamoah featured in every single match of Ghana’s World Cup as they reached the quarter-finals this summer in South Africa.

The international stage has seemingly proved a perfect platform for the young midfielder, who also turned heads during the Africa Cup of Nations earlier in the year with his strong tackling and admirable passing ability.

The 21-year-old was snapped up by Udinese from Swiss side Bellinzona last year, quickly establishing himself as a regular fixture in former coach Marino’s first team.

Fiorentina were believed to have been among other clubs monitoring the young midfielder’s situation as well as another high-profile Serie A club, but a lack of concrete offers from any club means that Asamoah will be staying put for now.



By Joe Brewin

