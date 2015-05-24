Ashley not leaving Newcastle until club wins something

Mike Ashley has vowed to remain in charge of Newcastle United until they win something under his ownership.

Giving an incredibly rare interview ahead of Newcastle's last game of the season at home to West Ham, which could see them relegated from the Premier League, Ashley affirmed his commitment to remaining at St James' Park despite fierce fan opposition.

Ashley has been accused of allowing Newcastle's ambitions to be diluted in favour of financial gain, but he is looking to help the Tyneside club "punch above their weight" if they can secure their top-flight spot for next term.

He told Sky Sports: "I probably didn't anticipate we would be anywhere near this situation; after the last couple of weeks I am a bit shocked where we find ourselves.

"I will continue investing in the football club.

"The only positive is we have the club on a very sound financial footing, so we are able to spend and punch above our weight.

"It's going to be to win something, definitely, and I won't be selling it until I do. Not at any price.

"When I say win something, if we ever get in a position to get a Champions League place that also qualifies as winning something."

John Carver has overseen a downward spiral on the pitch that has seen Newcastle plummet towards the bottom three without a win since February, although his future in the role will not be decided by Ashley.

The owner added: "I will not be picking the next manager, it is not what I do, my job is to make sure they have the maximum amount of financial resources and it's their job to get the best pound for pound out of those resources.

"To be categorically clear, I am not going anywhere until we win something."