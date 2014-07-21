Aspas eager to put 'bad season' behind him

The forward failed to hit a Premier League goal following his move to Anfield in June 2013.

That return was a far cry from the 37 he managed in his previous two camapigns for Celta Vigo that originally caught Brendan Rodgers' eye.

Having started four of the first five games of the Premier League campaign, Aspas struggled to force his way back into contention following Luis Suarez's return and the form of Daniel Sturridge, playing from the off just once more in the top flight.

With Rickie Lambert, Lazar Markovic and Adam Lallana providing new attacking options at Liverpool next season, the Spaniard's chances of first-team football appeared diminished and he jumped at the chance to return to La Liga.

The UEFA Europa League holders completed a season-long loan deal for the 26-year-old on Monday, which includes an option to buy, last week.

"It was a bad season personally, where I didn't play as much as I wanted," he told the official Sevilla website.

"I'm happy to come here. The club put a lot of effort into getting me here.

"When we knew of the interest of the club, both my agent and I made a lot of effort to come here."

Aspas could make his competitive debut in the UEFA Super Cup against Real Madrid next month, before Sevilla open their league campaign later in August.