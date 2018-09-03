Aspas replaces Costa in Spain squad

Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa has pulled out of the Spain squad for personal reasons with Iago Aspas called up as his replacement.

New boss Luis Enrique had included Costa as one of three out-and-out centre-forwards for the upcoming Nations League matches against England and Croatia.

Celta forward Aspas, 31, will instead get another chance to impress having initially been one of 10 World Cup participants omitted from Enrique's first squad.

The ex-Liverpool man scored once in Russia during a group stage draw with Morocco, but crucially missed his attempt in the last-16 shootout defeat to the host nation.

Aspas, who has won 13 caps in total, opened his account for the new season in Celta's 2-0 weekend win over Atleti, for whom Costa played a full 90 minutes.

Spain take on England at Wembley Stadium on September 8, three days before the home meeting with Croatia.