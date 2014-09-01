Assaidi wings in for second Stoke loan spell

Assaidi spent 2013-14 at the Britannia Stadium, scoring five goals in 25 appearances in all competitions.

Talks took place during the close-season over the possibility of making the switch permanent, but discussions broke down, with both Liverpool's reported £7 million asking price and the player's requested personal terms understood to have been a stumbling block.

But the 26-year-old Morocco international will now spend the rest of the current campaign with Mark Hughes' team.

Assaidi's return offers a timely boost to Hughes' attacking options amid fears that Peter Odemwingie sustained cruciate knee ligament damage during Saturday's 1-0 win at Manchester City.