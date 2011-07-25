Aston Villa agree deal for N'Zogbia

Neither club disclosed the fee but media reports said the player would cost around 9.5 million pounds.

"We have agreed a fee with Wigan for French international Charles N'Zogbia," Villa said on their website.

"We will now discuss personal terms with the player and arrange a medical, with a view to completing the transfer later this week."

The 25-year-old N'Zogbia is a direct replacement for Stewart Downing who joined Liverpool this month in a deal worth 20 million pounds.

N'Zogbia, who has two caps for his country, scored nine Premier League goals last season as Wigan narrowly avoided relegation on the final day of the campaign.