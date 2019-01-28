Aston Villa and West Brom target says he's ready to leave Newcastle – if they let him

Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden says he is waiting for the club’s permission to leave for one of several interested clubs.

The 23-year-old submitted a transfer request last summer to be closer to his daughter in south Wales, but his exit was blocked by manager Rafa Benitez.

The January transfer window closes at 11pm on Thursday, and Hayden admitted that his future is in Newcastle’s hands as he looks to move closer to his family further south.

The former Arsenal youngster has been linked with a loan switch to Aston Villa or West Bromwich Albion in the Championship, having featured 10 times in the Premier League this season for the Magpies.

“It is what it is. I can’t change it. It’s up to the football club,” he told The Chronicle.

"We’ve had ongoing discussions and there’s only five days [as of Saturday] left now. The clubs that are interested in me are waiting, and the clubs that I want to go to are waiting.

"It’s just a case of whether Newcastle say: ‘Yeah, you can go'. If they say that, I can go. That’s where it is really.

"Whatever happens, I’m just going to enjoy playing football and work as hard as I can in training, and in the games. That’s all I can do.

"If it’s not in January, then we’ve got three months until the end of the season and I’ll give 100 per cent if I’m called upon. If I’m not, then I’m not."