Aston Villa boss Lambert dismisses Owen talk

The 32-year-old is a free agent having been released from Manchester United last month after they opted against offering him a new deal.

Everton and Stoke City had both been credited with an interest in Owen, while Villa had emerged as contenders for his signature.

However, Lambert has insisted that the Midlands side are not in the running to sign the former Liverpool star, despite admitting his undoubted class

"No, that won't happen," Lambert told the Birmingham Mail. "There was no enquiry from us, I don't know where that came from.

"That's a non-starter. He's a top player, no doubt, a really top player, but for another team."