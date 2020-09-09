Trending

Aston Villa complete Ollie Watkins signing

By

Ollie Watkins File Photo
(Image credit: John Walton)

Aston Villa have signed Brentford striker Ollie Watkins on a five-year deal.

The 24-year-old scored 26 goals as the Bees reached the Championship play-off final last season.

Manager Dean Smith said: “Ollie has developed into one of the most sought-after strikers in the country and we are looking forward to seeing him show his great qualities in an Aston Villa shirt.”