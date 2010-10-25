Aston Villa hit by Petrov blow

"Unfortunately I think we have lost Stilian Petrov for maybe at least two months," Villa manager Gerard Houllier told the club's website on Monday.

"We will see if he needs an operation or not - we will know that by the middle of the week."

The Bulgarian international picked up the injury in the first half of Saturday's 1-0 defeat, which left Villa in 10th place after nine matches.