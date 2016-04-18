Aston Villa job will be wanted by 1,000 managers - Black

Aston Villa caretaker boss Eric Black does not think the club will have any difficulty attracting a new manager, stating there are a thousand people who will want the role.

Villa's first relegation from the Premier League was confirmed on Saturday when they went down to a 1-0 defeat against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

A miserable campaign has seen two managers – Tim Sherwood and Remi Garde – sacked with the club picking up only three victories from 34 top-flight games.

As a result, the Championship awaits in 2016-17 but Black thinks the job remains an attractive one.

"I am sure there will be a thousand people who will want to sit in that seat," he told reporters.

"The infrastructure of the club is fantastic with a great stadium, a great training ground and the supporters are second to none.

"I don't know how many clubs would have 30 to 35,000 coming to games when they have hardly seen a victory, but the only thing that matters is the performances on the pitch."

While Black has confidence that the club will receive heavy interest in the role, he warned that the next man in charge will have an extremely difficult task in the second tier.

He added: "I don't think anybody is under any illusions it is going to be plain sailing in the Championship.

"To start with there are an extra eight games. The physicality is different to the Premier League and we will be a big, big fish in that division. These are all elements you have to consider.

"In an ideal world you would have a team that could challenge straight away but I don't know what the squad is going to be next season. That won't be my decision.

"It is going to be a fluid, changing squad over the next two months. Some players will want to fight and battle for it, some won't. Some we will want to keep, some we won't."