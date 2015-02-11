Aston Villa part company with boss Lambert

The Scot's departure was announced on Wednesday night, just 24 hours after the 2-0 loss to fellow strugglers Hull City dropped them into the relegation zone.

First-team coach Scott Marshall and goalkeeping coach Andy Marshall have been put in temporary charge for Sunday's FA Cup tie with Leicester City at Villa Park.

In a statement, Villa said: "The club would also like to place on record its thanks to Paul and take this opportunity to wish him every success in the future.

"The club will announce a new manager in due course.

"There will be no further comment from the club at this stage."