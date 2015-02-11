Aston Villa part company with boss Lambert
Aston Villa have parted company with manager Paul Lambert after their slump down the Premier League table.
The Scot's departure was announced on Wednesday night, just 24 hours after the 2-0 loss to fellow strugglers Hull City dropped them into the relegation zone.
First-team coach Scott Marshall and goalkeeping coach Andy Marshall have been put in temporary charge for Sunday's FA Cup tie with Leicester City at Villa Park.
In a statement, Villa said: "The club would also like to place on record its thanks to Paul and take this opportunity to wish him every success in the future.
"The club will announce a new manager in due course.
"There will be no further comment from the club at this stage."
