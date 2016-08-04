Aston Villa snap up McCormack for £12m
Ross McCormack has become the subject of another big-money transfer, leaving Fulham to join Aston Villa in a £12million deal.
Aston Villa have stepped up their bid for an instant return to the Premier League by spending £12million on Fulham striker Ross McCormack.
McCormack becomes Villa's fourth signing of the close-season, following the arrivals of Pierluigi Gollini, Tommy Elphick and Aaron Tshibola, and has signed a four-year contract.
The Scotland international scored 42 goals in 100 appearances for Fulham in all competitions, having joined for a similarly sizeable fee of £11million from Leeds United two years ago.
"I'm delighted to bring Ross on board," said Villa boss Roberto Di Matteo. "He's a player with a proven track record and plenty of experience in the division.
"He is a player whose goalscoring record has been excellent everywhere he has been and we feel he can be an important addition."
Villa begin their Championship season at Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday.
