Aston Villa snap up McCormack for £12m

Aston Villa have stepped up their bid for an instant return to the Premier League by spending £12million on Fulham striker Ross McCormack.

McCormack becomes Villa's fourth signing of the close-season, following the arrivals of Pierluigi Gollini, Tommy Elphick and Aaron Tshibola, and has signed a four-year contract.

The Scotland international scored 42 goals in 100 appearances for Fulham in all competitions, having joined for a similarly sizeable fee of £11million from Leeds United two years ago.

"I'm delighted to bring Ross on board," said Villa boss Roberto Di Matteo. "He's a player with a proven track record and plenty of experience in the division.

"He is a player whose goalscoring record has been excellent everywhere he has been and we feel he can be an important addition."

Villa begin their Championship season at Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday.