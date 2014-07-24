Aston Villa too good for Dallas in friendly

Goals from Andreas Weimann and Charles N'Zogbia set up the victory for Paul Lambert's men, who enjoyed the better of the contest.

The win was their second of the close-season having overcome Mansfield Town 3-1 on July 17.

Villa take on the Houston Dynamo on Saturday before heading back to Europe to complete their Premier League preparations.

The teams took a while to settle before Irishman Enda Stevens almost gave Villa a 30th-minute lead.

Dallas defenders backed off the 24-year-old, who moved to the edge of the area before having his left-footed strike palmed away by goalkeeper Raul Fernandez.

Andres Escobar, on loan from Dynamo Kiev, had a glorious chance to put Dallas ahead soon after, but he skied an opportunity well over.

Dallas would be punished just before half-time.

Darren Bent broke forward down the right before squaring for Weimann, who fired in despite Fernandez getting a hand on the strike.

It continued a bright pre-season for Bent after the striker also scored a brace in the win over Mansfield Town.

Lambert made 11 changes at the break and Villa doubled their lead in the 49th minute, when N'Zogbia struck with a free-kick.

Villa looked largely untroubled by Dallas, who sit second in the Western Conference in MLS, as they saw out a relatively comfortable win.