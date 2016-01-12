Atletico confirm Torres ankle injury

Fernando Torres' long wait for his 100th Atletico Madrid goal is set to continue, with the striker facing a spell on the sidelines due to an ankle injury.

Torres damaged his right ankle in training and is expected to miss Atletico's Copa del Rey second leg against Rayo Vallecano on Thursday.

Atletico revealed in a statement that Torres has undergone an MRI scan on the injured ankle, with no schedule yet set for his return to the squad.

"The striker will undergo physical therapy and perform alternative training in the gym, pending the evolution of his injury," the club said.

Torres has scored just two La Liga goals in 16 appearances for Diego Simeone's men this season, the last of which came in a 2-0 win at Eibar in September.

Atletico have a two-point lead at the top of La Liga, although nearest rivals Barcelona have a game in hand.