Atletico face '11 more' finals in La Liga race

The Argentine's men remain in title contention, three points behind leaders Real Madrid and a point ahead of Barcelona after 27 league games.



Simeone has challenged his team to look at recent games as finals and said they would continue to look at remaining matches as deciders, starting with Saturday's clash at home to Espanyol.



"I said a while ago that all games are finals, and we now have 11 more," he said.



Tiago could return for Atletico on Sunday after over a month out with a wrist injury, while Arda Turan will also be in the squad.



Atletico will also be boosted by the returns of Diego Godin and Diego Costa from suspension.



Ninth-placed Espanyol upset Atletico 1-0 when the teams met in October last year and Simeone is eager for his side to avoid the same fate.



"They beat us well. They played a great game, with intensity," Simeone said.



"(Javier) Aguirre prepared for the tie well, he's a smart coach. Given this game and the result, we have to be alert and attentive."



Simeone said Atletico needed to forget about Real and Barca, who take on Malaga and Osasuna respectively on matchday 28.



"The best way to get motivated is to forget about our rivals and look at our stadium, full of fans, and what it means to wear this shirt and see what we are achieving," he said.



"We're a difficult side for everyone."



He spoke of his pride at seeing Atletico reach the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals with a 5-1 aggregate victory over Milan.



"It was very important for the club, for our fans, for the players," Simeone said.



"It's very important to be amongst Europe's best, even thought it doesn't assure you of anything it shows the side are continuing to grow and develop.



"The team have gotten stronger for the result and the job done."