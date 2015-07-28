Atletico impress in win over Oviedo

Atletico Madrid made it two wins in as many pre-season friendlies as Antoine Griezmann and Fernando Torres scored in a 2-0 win over Real Oviedo.

Diego Simeone opted not to give a debut to new signing Jackson Martinez, but the Atletico coach will have been pleased with his side's lively performance against opposition from Segunda Division.

Atletico started the game well, and deservedly took the lead after 28 minutes when a simple cross into the penalty area from Luciano Vietto was met with a first-time shot by Griezmann that flew high into the net.

Oviedo found Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak in fine form, and he pulled off a brilliant, one-handed reaction save when Miguel Linares was clean through on goal.

Griezmann was busy throughout, picking up a booking for a rash first-half challenge, and narrowly squandering chances to impress with further goals either side of the break.

The second goal arrived after 68 minutes, when Torres was at hand to follow up a parried shot and guide the ball in at the far post.