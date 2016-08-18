Atletico Madrid loan out Mensah
Bernard Mensah's Atletico Madrid career remains on hold after he was sent out for another loan spell.
Atletico Madrid have loaned Bernard Mensah back to former club Vitoria Guimaraes for the 2016-17 season.
The Ghana international, 21, spent last term on loan at Getafe but failed to start a single LaLiga match, making only eight league appearances as a substitute.
Atletico confirmed on Thursday they have now opted to send him back to Portuguese side Vitoria - from whom they signed Mensah in July 2015 - in order to give him the first-team football required to boost his development.
"Atletico de Madrid has reached an agreement with Vitoria de Guimaraes for the loan of Bernard Mensah to the Portuguese team for a season, until June of 2017," read the club's statement.
"Now, he will seek to continue with minutes that will allow him to continue with his projection in a stage in which we wish him good luck and much success."
Attacking midfielder Mensah still has five years remaining on his Atletico contract.
