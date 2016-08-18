Atletico Madrid loan out Mensah

Atletico Madrid have loaned Bernard Mensah back to former club Vitoria Guimaraes for the 2016-17 season.

The Ghana international, 21, spent last term on loan at Getafe but failed to start a single LaLiga match, making only eight league appearances as a substitute.

Atletico confirmed on Thursday they have now opted to send him back to Portuguese side Vitoria - from whom they signed Mensah in July 2015 - in order to give him the first-team football required to boost his development.

"Atletico de Madrid has reached an agreement with Vitoria de Guimaraes for the loan of Bernard Mensah to the Portuguese team for a season, until June of 2017," read the club's statement.

"Now, he will seek to continue with minutes that will allow him to continue with his projection in a stage in which we wish him good luck and much success."

Attacking midfielder Mensah still has five years remaining on his Atletico contract.