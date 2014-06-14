Atletico new boy Correa to have heart operation

Correa signed a five-year deal at the Spanish champions last month after impressing in Argentina with San Lorenzo.

Atletico have now revealed that the 19-year-old will have a procedure to correct a heart problem that was spotted during his medical, but Correa is expected to make a swift recovery.

A statement on the club's official website read: "Angel Correa will under microsurgery in the coming days to fix a heart condition that was detected during the medical examination he underwent in Madrid on May 28.

"The player has taken this decision advised by recognised experts in the field, with the coordination of the medical teams at Atletico Madrid and San Lorenzo.

"These doctors predict a speedy recovery."

Correa became Diego Simeone's first signing of the close-season, with Atletico reported to have paid in the region of €8million for his services.