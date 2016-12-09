Atletico to play at 'Wanda Metropolitano'

Atletico Madrid will play their home games from 2017 at the Wanda Metropolitano, after their new stadium's name was confirmed on Friday.

The new arena is named in part after their home before moving to current stadium, the Vicente Calderon, and a Chinese investor.

Atletico played at the Estadio Metropolitano from 1923 to 1966, before moving to the home they now occupy, which was named after former president Vicente Calderon.

Speaking at the presentation, Atletico striker Fernando Torres said: "I know from my grandfather about the Metropolitano, it is a beautiful surname.

This is how the home of all the Atléticos will look like December 9, 2016

"For those with Atleti blood, the surname is emotional. I can tell my grandfather I played at the Metropolitano."

Atletico will also change their badge to herald the move to the new stadium.