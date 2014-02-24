Atletico president confident of Costa stay

Costa's decision to represent the world and European champions at international level instead of his country of birth, Brazil, caused a stir last October.

The 25-year-old featured for the 2014 FIFA World Cup hosts in two friendly fixtures, but was granted permission to switch allegiance as he has not featured in a competitive fixture for Brazil.

Costa has been the reported interest of several club sides including Premier League outfit Chelsea, after a season that has seen him bag 21 La Liga goals for Atletico thus far.

But speaking to journalists at the Complutense University of Madrid, Cerezo expressed his belief that Costa is settled in Spain and will not angle for a move.

"I don't think Diego Costa is going to leave Atletico next year. Undoubtedly we do not want to use any player as an exchange for money," he said.

"You can appreciate this because we never sell but other teams come for our players.

"Diego wants to play for the Spanish national team and it has been an important decision (for him).

"He likes Spain, he lives here and he considers it a better option to be part of the current world champions, so if he does play he will do great. I trust the Spanish team will gain a lot with his inclusion."

Costa has yet to feature for Vicente Del Bosque's side, but his form for Atletico appears certain to make him a contender for Spain's 23-man World Cup squad.