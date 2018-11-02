Atletico without Godin, Koke and Costa for Leganes match

Atletico Madrid will be without Diego Godin, Koke and Diego Costa for their LaLiga clash with Leganes on Saturday.

The trio trained separately from the group due to muscular problems on Thursday and were deemed unfit for selection by Diego Simeone a day later.

However, centre-back Jose Gimenez was cleared for duty after sustaining a thigh injury in the 1-1 draw at Villarreal on October 20.

Atletico will temporarily return to the top of LaLiga if they secure a victory at Butarque, though Barcelona could displace them later on Saturday when they travel to Rayo Vallecano.