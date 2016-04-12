Atletico would welcome Costa return - Cerezo

Chelsea striker Diego Costa would be welcomed back to Atletico Madrid with open arms, according to club president Enrique Cerezo.

Costa left Atletico for Chelsea in 2014, but is said to be keen on an exit in the close-season, with the Stamford Bridge club on course for a mid-table finish after a dismal start to their Premier League title defence.

And Atletico, who will look to overcome a 2-1 deficit in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Barcelona on Wednesday, are keen on a reunion.

"I think it’s difficult, but, as far as we are concerned, we would love it if he came back here," Cerezo told The Daily Mail.

Atletico are no strangers to re-signing former players – coach Diego Simeone had two spells at the club as a player, while Fernando Torres and Filipe Luis, both Chelsea alumni, have returned to the Vicente Calderon in recent seasons.

"It's the Atleti way," added Cerezo. "We have a magnificent relationship with all ex-coaches and players. I went to see Simeone in Argentina when he was at River Plate, that is the way it is with Costa.

"Whether he can come back or not is another thing but the relationship has always been fantastic.

"He is okay because he is at a good club. I don’t know whether they will be in the Champions League this year."

Costa has scored 35 goals in 74 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea.