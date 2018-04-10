Atletico's Gimenez available following ankle injury

Jose Maria Gimenez is available for Atletico Madrid selection once again after suffering an ankle injury on international duty.

Gimenez was playing for Uruguay against Wales in China on March 26 when he collided with Andy King, needing to be replaced as a result.

Fears were quickly allayed about the possibility of a broken ankle, but Atletico were still unable to use him in their three outings since the international break, including Sunday's 1-1 draw with Real Madrid.

The 23-year-old could now feature against Sporting CP in the Europa League quarter-final second leg, however, as Atletico travel to Portugal with a 2-0 lead.

Gimenez has played 32 times for Atletico this season, though it is likely he will have to fill in at right-back on occasion before the end of the season due to the combination of injury problems and the fact Diego Simeone has a small squad.