Lionesses World Cup qualifying campaign begins: Everything you need to know

The back-to-back European champions embark on their journey to Brazil - but how do they qualify for World Cup 2027?

Lucy Bronze boards England&#039;s flight to Switzerland for Euro 2025, wearing a T-shirt reading &#039;everyone watches the Lionesses&#039;
How do England qualify for World Cup 2027? (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Lionesses journey to Brazil starts now, with their first World Cup 2027 qualifiers taking place in March.

Sarina Wiegman's back-to-back European champions find themselves in a tough qualifying group alongside Spain - the side who defeated England in the 2023 World Cup final.

How does qualification work?

England Women

The back-to-back European champions must now qualify for the 2027 World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Seven months after England's European triumph, they are beginning their Brazil 2027 journey in the form of World Cup qualifiers.

Eleven European nations (plus one who enters the inter-continental play-offs) can ultimately book their place at the 32-team finals in two years’ time.

Close-up shot of the FIFA Women&#039;s World Cup trophy at the draw for the FIFA Women&#039;s World Cup 2023 on 22 October, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand

The FIFA Women's World Cup 2027 will take place in Brazil (Image credit: FIFA via Getty Images)

The 2025 Women’s Nations League dictated the European qualifiers.

This saw 52 teams divided into three leagues.

There are 16 teams (four groups of 4) in League A, 16 (four groups of 4) in League B and 21 (seven groups of 3) in League C.

England find themselves in League A, Group 3, alongside world champions Spain, 16th-world ranked Iceland and 34th-ranked Ukraine.

Each country will play one home match and one away match against the other countries in their group.

Fixtures

Swipe to scroll horizontally
England's qualifying fixture list (Group A3)

Tuesday 3 March

Ukraine v England (17:00 GMT)

Antalya, Turkey

Saturday 7 March

England v Iceland (12:30 GMT)

The City Ground, Nottingham

Tuesday 14 April

England v Spain (19:00 GMT)

Wembley Stadium, London

Saturday 18 April

Iceland v England (TBC)

Reykjavik, Iceland

Friday 5 June

Spain v England (TBC)

RCDE Stadium, Barcelona, Spain

Tuesday 9 June

England v Ukraine (20:00 GMT)

Hill Dickinson Stadium, Everton

What happens next?

Spain are the current holders of the Women&#039;s World Cup after winning the competition in 2023

England are in a group with Spain, the current holders of the Women's World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

After every team has played their six matches, the four winners of League A groups will qualify automatically for the 2027 World Cup.

The remaining seven European places will be decided through two rounds of play-offs in October and November 2026

All League A teams are guaranteed at least a place in the play-offs.

Head coach Sarina Wiegman of England celebrates the victory with the trophy after the UEFA Women&#039;s EURO 2025 Final match between England and Spain at St. Jakob-Park on July 27, 2025 in Basel, Switzerland.

England's Sarina Wiegman (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 32 teams taking part in the play-offs are comprised of: 12 League A teams who didn't win their group, the top three teams in each of the League B groups and the six group winners and two best runners-up in League C.

In the first round, the format is as follows:

  • The second and third-placed teams from League A groups face the six winners and two best runners-up from League C
  • The fourth-placed League A teams and the four League B group winners play the second and third-placed sides from League B.
  • League A teams and League B group winners are seeded and play the second leg at home.

The eight winners from these ties move into the second round of play-offs. In the second round, there will be eight fixtures:

  • The seven best-ranked winners (based on qualification rankings) qualify directly for the World Cup, making up the 11 teams.
  • The lowest-ranked winner advances to the intercontinental play-offs in February 2027.

March qualifiers

Leah Williamson celebrates

Leah Williamson is back (Image credit: Getty Images)

England travel to Turkey to face Ukraine in the opening match of their 2027 World Cup qualifying campaign before hosting Iceland at Nottingham Forest's City Ground.

Captain Leah Williamson returns to the squad for the first time since Euro 2025. She is joined by several others from last summer's squad, including Chelsea's Hannah Hampton and Lauren James and Manchester City's Alex Greenwood who missed the previous camp through injury.

Notable absentees include Manchester United's Ella Toone, sidelined with a hip injury, and Arsenal's Beth Mead who is recovering from a fractured shin.

London City Lionesses forward Freya Godfrey retains her place in the squad after an impressive Women's Super League campaign, while her teammate defender Poppy Pattinson has earned her first senior call-up for England. Both could make their senior debuts during this window.

Wiegman’s side will be relieved not to face Spain, who they defeated on penalties in the Euro 2025 final, until the next international window in April.

Ayisha Gulati
Ayisha Gulati
Women's Football Writer

Ayisha Gulati is the women's football writer at FourFourTwo. Fresh from a summer covering the Lionesses’ triumphant Euro 2025 campaign in Switzerland, she brings a passion for all things WSL, UWCL, and international women’s football. She has interviewed names including Alessia Russo and Aitana Bonmati and enjoys telling stories that capture the excitement on and off the pitch.

