Unai Emery looks to crack Villa's goalscoring problems at Molineux

Football in the West Midlands is anything but boring. Coventry City and Birmingham City are eyeing returns to the Premier League, while West Bromwich Albion are at risk of dropping to the third tier and Walsall faltering in their latest attempt to join them.

In the top division, the fortunes of Wolves and Villa couldn't be much farther apart, yet both could end up with their own relative disappointments.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Aston Villa online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Aston Villa for free

In America, you can stream Wolves vs Aston Villa on USA Network.

Outside the US? Access with a VPN.

Watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Aston Villa from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Aston Villa is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

Watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Aston Villa in the UK

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Aston Villa is a relatively rare Friday night fixture in the Premier League and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK. It will be shown on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.

Watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Aston Villa in the US

In the United States, Wolves vs Aston Villa will be shown on USA Network.

How to watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Aston Villa in Australia

Premier League watchers in Australia can enjoy Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Aston Villa through Stan Sport.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Aston Villa: Premier League preview

Where Wolves' woes are absolute – in Premier League terms at least – Villa's are more immediate. Failing to secure Champions League football from their current position would be frustrating in the extreme.

Unai Emery will be desperate to brush off Villa's recent difficulties and guard against complacency at Molineux, where there might be a gulf between the two squads but the visitors' record is less than stellar.

Since Wolves' relegation in 2012, a fall nudged along by a Villa brace from former Old Gold favourite Robbie Keane, these sides have been together in the Championship or Premier League in eight seasons.

Villa have won at Molineux only once in that time and it was empty. Anwar El Ghazi's stoppage-time penalty in December 2020 concluded an ill-tempered affair.

Tickets

Wolves' recent home record against Villa might be thin gruel in terms of hopes for the season overall but it does offer a positive ahead of a Friday night Premier League fixture they'd love to win.

Their improvement under former Villa defender Rob Edwards has been pronounced but not productive, and fans can point to their away game at Villa Park as a case in point.

The Black Country side were better in that game at the end of November than anything they produced this season prior to the departure of Vitor Pereira but left with nothing.

Boubacar Kamara scored an outstanding goal for Villa against their fellow West Midlands team and his absence, along with those of Youri Tielemans and John McGinn, is casting a shadow over Emery's plans.

Wolves vs Aston Villa Team News

Wolves XI: Sa, Tchatchoua, Mosquera, S Bueno, Toti, H Bueno, Andre, Bellegarde, J Gomes, Mane, Armstrong.

Subs: Johnstone, Doherty, Wolfe, Arokodare, Lima, R Gomes, A Gomes, Edoze, Olagunju.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne, Onana, Luiz, Sancho, Buendia, Rogers, Watkins.

Subs: Bizot, Lindelof, Maatsen, Mings, Bogarde, Barkley, Bailey, Abraham, Alysson.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 Aston Villa

A full-strength, fit and firing Villa team would laugh in the face of their record across the county. This Villa team is not that.