An attacking mastermind even more fearsome than Ferguson - Jose Mourinho in numbers

Manchester United have turned to one of the Premier League's serial winners in Jose Mourinho as they look to revive fortunes that have flagged under David Moyes and Louis van Gaal.

League finishes of seventh, fourth and fifth have fallen well below usual standards at Old Trafford, and three-time title winner Mourinho will be tasked with reasserting United's place among England's elite.

Here, we use Opta data to show the pedigree that Mourinho will bring with him to the Theatre of Dreams.

66 - Mourinho has won 66 per cent of his Premier League fixtures, a record. Only United great Alex Ferguson (65.2 per cent) even comes close.

150 - Mourinho went 150 home league games without suffering defeat, a run that encompassed four clubs - Porto, Chelsea, Inter Real Madrid - and over nine years.

8 - Primeira Liga, Premier League, Serie A and La Liga. Mourinho has won eight top-flight titles as a manager, including three Premier League crowns with Chelsea - only Ferguson has won more PL titles than the Portuguese.

20 - Mourinho enjoyed a decade of glittering success, lifting a trophy in every calendar year between 2003 and 2012, 20 in total.

1 - Inter's treble of Serie A, Coppa Italia and Champions League in 2010 was the first, and only, time an Italian club has managed the feat.

3 - With two Champions Leagues and a UEFA Cup success to his name, Mourinho has led three successful European campaigns. A third Champions league success with United would make him the first manager to win the competition with three clubs. With United competing in the Europa league next season, the omens are also kind - Mourinho won the competition in his only season competing in it.

1,067 - Defensive and cagey? Think again. Mourinho's teams have scored over a thousand league goals in his career, at a rate of over two goals per game.

100 - Mourinho's Real Madrid were the first side to rack up 100 La Liga points in a season as they won the title in 2011-12. Their 121 goals scored, +89 goal difference and 32 wins were also records.