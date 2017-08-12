Aubameyang hat-trick breaks Dortmund's foreign scoring record

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang made light work of Rielasingen-Arlen in the DFB-Pokal first round on Saturday as his hat-trick made him Borussia Dortmund's most prolific foreign goalscorer of all time.

The Gabon international had trailed Stephane Chapuisat's 123 goals for the club heading into the game, but Rielasingen's generous defending gave Aubameyang chance after chance to close the gap.

A first-half penalty brought the 28-year-old's Dortmund tally to 122 and the record-equalling goal arrived with a typically devastating run and finish 10 minutes after the break.

Just as it was starting to look like the outright record might have to wait for another day, Aubameyang added a simple third to steal the matchball and Chapuisat's place in history.