Aubameyang: I don't know if I'll be at Dortmund next season

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has said he does not know if he will still be a Borussia Dortmund player next season.

The Gabon international forward has made it clear that he would relish the chance to play for Real Madrid in future, in order to keep a promise made to his grandfather.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City have also been linked with the 27-year-old, who scored twice in Dortmund's 4-1 win over Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday to take his tally to 18 goals in as many appearances this season.

Although Aubameyang stated last month that he could consider staying at Signal Iduna Park beyond his current contract, which expires in 2020, he has declined to offer any further guarantee over his future.

Asked if he will be a Dortmund player next season, he was quoted as saying by German media: "I don't know if I will stay. I just think about playing good football right now. I want to give my best and win titles. I just think about the sport and nothing else.

"Last year I scored 18 goals before Christmas. I hope I can do better this year. But I also want to focus on the second half of the season."