Aubameyang: It's my dream to play in Spain

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang says it has been his "dream" since he was a kid to play in Spain as his Borussia Dortmund future remains up in the air.

Aubameyang has been linked with a move away from Dortmund, with several European powerhouses reportedly interested in the Gabon international.

The 27-year-old scored 39 goals in all competitions in 2015-16, helping Dortmund qualify for the Champions League after missing out the previous year under Jurgen Klopp.

While he has stated his intentions of playing in Spain in the past, Manchester City are reported to be heavily interested in the star forward.

But after visiting the small town of El Barraco - from where his mother and her family originated - Aubameyang reiterated his desire to play in the country in the future.

"For me it is a dream to play here in Spain, because here I have part of my family," he told the Avila newspaper.

"It has been my dream since I was very little."

Aubameyang added: "I'm happy to be here because it has been a while."