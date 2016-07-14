Aubameyang nets double in dramatic Dortmund win

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netted twice to help Borussia Dortmund to a 3-2 friendly win over St. Pauli on Thursday.

The Gabon international enjoyed a sublime 2015-16 campaign during which he scored 39 goals in all competitions and a similar season could be on the cards if his form in Austria is anything to go by.

Aubameyang opened the scoring after just three minutes, slotting home after being set up by captain Sven Bender.

The former Saint-Etienne star then doubled BVB's lead when he converted a penalty, with the referee pointing to the spot after Adrian Ramos had been brought down inside the area.

Thomas Tuchel then made a host of changes at half-time and St. Pauli quickly got back into the game, Nico Empen pulling one back around the hour mark.

St. Pauli kept pushing for more and Empen again found the net in the 78th minute to level the scoring.

Dortmund would eventually emerge victorious, though, as promising youngster Orel Mangala - who joined BVB on loan from Anderlecht last month - netted the 3-2 with just two minutes left on the clock.