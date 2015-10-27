Aubameyang no Lewandowski - Reus

Marco Reus feels his Borussia Dortmund team-mate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang cannot be compared to Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski as they are different types of forward.

Aubameyang has been in stunning form this season, scoring hat-tricks in his last two games to take his tally for the campaign to 20 in just 17 games. Thirteen of the Gabon star's strikes have come in the Bundesliga - meaning he is joint top of the league's scoring charts with Lewandowski.

But Reus, who also played alongside the Pole during his time at Dortmund, told Ruhr Nachrichten: "It is hard to say whether Aubameyang is as good as Lewandowski.

"Auba has developed incredibly well and is on fire at the moment. Lewandowski is very strong on the ball, though, and is one of the best strikers in the world for me.

"I don't think you can compare the two. They are different types of players."

Aubameyang has been lethal in front of goal this term and Reus is delighted to be playing alongside the former Saint-Etienne man.

"Auba is always very focused, but also very relaxed at the same time," he added.

"He needs a certain looseness and that is what we are giving him. It is so much fun to play alongside him. We enjoy a great relationship.

"And the team obviously benefits from it when he is cold as ice in front of goal and is so clinical."