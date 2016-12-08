Aubameyang reiterates Madrid dream after Bernabeu show

Borussia Dortmund star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang reiterated his desire to play for Real Madrid after dazzling at the Santiago Bernabeu.

After his mother talked up a move to the Spanish capital pre-match, Aubameyang offered a glimpse of what Madrid fans could be in for in the future after scoring a goal and assisting another in the 2-2 Champions League draw on Wednesday.

Aubameyang is under contract at Signal Iduna Park until 2020 and while the Gabon international remains happy at the Bundesliga outfit, he intends on fulfilling a promise made to his grandfather.

"Yes [I still want to play for Real], it's a promise I made to my grandfather," he told beIN Sports.

"Right now I feel very good at Dortmund but in the future we'll see."

Aubameyang was at his best as Dortmund came from 2-0 down to earn a point and top spot in Group F on matchday six.

Trailing to Karim Benzema's brace, Aubameyang sparked Dortmund's comeback with a goal on the hour-mark - his 19th of the season.

Aubameyang then turned provider with two minutes remaining, teeing up Marco Reus for the equaliser as Dortmund enter the last 16 as group winners.

"We don't mind who we play," Aubameyang said.

"At half-time we talked about how we all knew we could do something [versus Real] and we did very well in the second-half."