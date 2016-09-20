Aubameyang reveals PSG snub

Prolific striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has revealed that PSG tried to prise him away from Borussia Dortmund during the summer transfer window.

The Gabon international, who scored 25 Bundesliga goals last term to take his tally to 54 in the past three seasons, has repeatedly been linked with moves away from Signal Iduna Park.

But he claimed that it was partly the nature of PSG's approach that deterred him from considering a return to France where he previously played for Dijon, Lille, Monaco and St Etienne.

"PSG were told to go through my father [who is also Aubameyang's agent]," he told RMC Sport.

"But instead they bypassed him and spoke directly to the club who, inevitably, closed the door.

"The figure that PSG were willing to pay was far lower than Dortmund expected, so talks came to a stop quickly."

Aubameyang went on to suggest that PSG might enjoy more success on the transfer front if they were to employ a sporting director to negotiate prospective deals.

"When there is just a team manager, it all plays out differently," he said.

"Maybe on this deal, things would have gone better if they had a sporting director."