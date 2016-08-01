Augustin eager to prove himself to Emery

Paris Saint-Germain youngster Jean-Kevin Augustin is eager to prove himself to new boss Unai Emery and earn more first-team opportunities.

Augustin made 17 appearances in all competitions under Laurent Blanc last term, scoring his first goal for the club in November's 4-1 victory over Troyes.

The 19-year-old was the highest scoring player as France won the Under-19 European Championship in July and could be afforded more opportunities following Zlatan Ibrahimovic's exit from the Parc des Princes.

Emery stated he would be open to giving Augustin a chance to prove himself in the first team, and the teenager is willing to put in the required work to earn more than the four Ligue 1 starts he earned last season.

"I have been told the coach's comments because I did not hear them. It's nice to hear coming from a coach who gives a chance to youngsters," he told Le Parisien.

"But it is for me to prove that I have the qualities to play in the team. It makes me want to work.

"PSG is my first club and I feel good here. But, again, this is for me to impose myself and I'm looking forward to [returning to] training on Tuesday."