Ausilio considering PSG's Pastore for Inter but plays down Sturridge switch

Inter are mulling over a deal for Paris Saint-Germain's Javier Pastore but will not be making a move for Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge, says director Piero Ausilio.

Pastore confirmed his interest in a return to Serie A following PSG's Ligue 1 win against Montpellier on Saturday, with the Argentina international aiming to increase his first-team chances ahead of the World Cup.

Sturridge's opportunities have been similarly restricted at Liverpool, the forward starting five Premier League matches this season under Jurgen Klopp, and he has been linked with a move away from Anfield.

But Ausilio, who confirmed Marcelo Brozovic will not be allowed to leave Inter despite links to Arsenal and Everton, has his sights set on Pastore rather than the England international.

"Of course, we are pleased and proud that a player like Pastore sees Inter as an opportunity," Ausilio told Mediaset Premium ahead of Sunday's Serie A game at SPAL.

"I can confirm there has always been a certain 'feeling' between Inter and Pastore. That said, there's still a lot to evaluate between us and his club Paris Saint-Germain. When we pick a player, we pick him because we're convinced about his importance for our project.

| The dressing room is ready ahead of , with the team set to don their third shirt. January 28, 2018

"People forget that Inter already have a strong squad and have brought in Lisandro Lopez and Rafinha this month. We'll evaluate with the coach [Luciano Spalletti] and see if there is the need or possibility of adding another player.

"The moment we choose a player, regardless of his name, we do it thinking he is the right one for the technical project. Otherwise, we wouldn't be here wasting time on transfers.

"Coming to Inter doesn't mean being guaranteed a starting spot, because there is a strong squad and places must be earned day by day in training, but there are guarantees of a strong project and ambition."

Asked about the prospect of Sturridge switching to San Siro, Ausilio added: "I don't feel that I should cancel anyone from the list of possibilities, but in terms of the attack we have the players we are content with and can go forward like this."