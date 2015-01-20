Aussie keeper Ryan open to Liverpool switch

Liverpool target Mat Ryan will consider his options in the summer but is unlikely to make the move to Anfield in January, according to his agent.



The Merseyside club are thought to have targeted a move for highly rated Club Brugge goalkeeper as they eye a long-term solution to their goalkeeping problems, with Brendan Rodgers having dropped Simon Mignolet earlier this season.



Rodgers was forced to restore Mignolet to his starting XI in recent weeks after understudy goalkeeper Brad Jones picked up a thigh injury, but a new shot-stopper is a priority for the Anfield outfit.



Ryan, who is away on international duty with Australia at the Asian Cup, has admitted he has been flattered by the reported interest from Liverpool, but the player's representative, Mikkel Beck, insists the 'keeper is set to stay at Brugge until the summer at least.



"I have read the reports that Liverpool are watching Mat, but I am unaware of concrete interest from them," Beck told Goal.



"Of course it does not surprise me that such big clubs are interested in Mat because he is such an outstanding talent.



"We just re-signed a new contract at Brugge and Mat is very happy there and is part of an ambitious project where he feels he can progress.



"A move is unlikely this month as Mat is away at the Asian Cup and is fully focused on doing well for Australia."



Beck acknowledged Ryan would be interested in a move to the Premier League and will weigh up his future in the summer.



"It is normal that there are rumours surrounding him as he is a top talent," added Beck. "We will sit down in the summer and talk about things and if there is something concrete and something special that comes up we will consider it.



"Playing in the Premier League would be of interest to Mat as it is one of the best leagues in the world and knowing how ambitious Mat is it is the kind of league he would like to play in.



"He is happy at Brugge, but if concrete interest comes we will sit down and have a discussion."



Ryan has caught the eye for club and country over the last 12 months, starting all three games at last year's World Cup in Brazil.



The 22-year-old, who joined Club Brugge from Central Coast Mariners in 2013, has won the Pro League's best goalkeeper of the year award for the last two years in Belgium.