Austin: Manchester United never an option

Charlie Austin has stressed that a transfer to Manchester United during the close-season was never a realistic option.

The QPR striker was heavily linked with a move away from Loftus Road throughout the transfer window following his fine performances in the Premier League last season 2014-15, and United were believed to be among the teams keen to sign him.

Nevertheless, Austin has now made it clear that he never came close to a transfer to Old Trafford.

"No, that was never on the cards," the 26-year-old told talkSPORT. "Not that I was aware of."

Austin then went on to reveal that he did reject another Premier League club, with Newcastle United and Crystal Palace also among his admirers.

"I turned down a move which wasn’t right for me and my family," he added.

"I didn't feel it was right for me to go, so I stayed at QPR."

Austin has started the 2015-16 campaign in fine fashion, scoring four goals in five appearances to help QPR to fourth place in the Championship.