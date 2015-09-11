Austin: Manchester United never an option
QPR striker Charlie Austin has dismissed speculation that he was close to joining Manchester United in the transfer window.
Charlie Austin has stressed that a transfer to Manchester United during the close-season was never a realistic option.
The QPR striker was heavily linked with a move away from Loftus Road throughout the transfer window following his fine performances in the Premier League last season 2014-15, and United were believed to be among the teams keen to sign him.
Nevertheless, Austin has now made it clear that he never came close to a transfer to Old Trafford.
"No, that was never on the cards," the 26-year-old told talkSPORT. "Not that I was aware of."
Austin then went on to reveal that he did reject another Premier League club, with Newcastle United and Crystal Palace also among his admirers.
"I turned down a move which wasn’t right for me and my family," he added.
"I didn't feel it was right for me to go, so I stayed at QPR."
Austin has started the 2015-16 campaign in fine fashion, scoring four goals in five appearances to help QPR to fourth place in the Championship.
