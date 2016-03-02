Australia have 'no plans' to make new World Cup bid

Bidding to host the World Cup again is not on Australia's agenda, according to Football Federation Australia (FFA) chairman Steven Lowy.

Australia controversially missed out on the chance to host the tournament in 2022 to Qatar in a bidding process that only saw them pick up one vote and is being investigated amid corruption allegations.

Gianni Infantino was elected as FIFA's new president last week and pledged to clean up the world game's governing body, but that has not altered Lowy's plans.

"Australia has no plans to bid for a future World Cup and would only do so if the bidding process was much improved and all bidding nations had confidence in the process," he told Fox Sports.

"In any event, given the current practice of rotating World Cups to different confederations it is unlikely Australia would be a contender any time soon.

"Of course, it would remain a long-term ambition, but Australia has many more urgent football priorities for the foreseeable future than bidding for a World Cup.

"There are multiple inquiries ongoing into FIFA and the events surrounding the 2018 and 2022 World Cup votes.

"It is futile to speculate about the future until those inquiries are complete and then the question will be one for the new FIFA Council and not FFA.

"For FFA's part it will await the outcome of inquiries and refrain from comment until then."