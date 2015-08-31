Australia lose Mat Ryan

Australia have suffered another injury blow ahead of World Cup qualifying action, losing goalkeeper Mathew Ryan to a minor knee problem.

Ryan, 23, suffered what has been described as a "knock" playing for Valencia in a 1-1 draw at home to Deportivo La Coruna in La Liga on Sunday.

The Asian Cup holders have already lost captain Mile Jedinak and forwards Tomi Juric and Robbie Kruse.

Adelaide United goalkeeper Eugene Galekovic has been selected to replace Ryan.

With Stuttgart's Mitch Langerak also injured, Bournemouth reserve Adam Federici and the uncapped Alex Cisak of League Two club Leyton Orient are the other goalkeepers in Australia's squad for the matches at home to Bangladesh in Perth on Thursday and away to Tajikistan five days later.

"It's a blow for Mat to miss these games but he picked up a knock in Spain overnight and with the travel distance and the lateness of his club game we have decided to bring in Eugene Galekovic," head coach Ange Postecoglou said in a statement on Monday.

"Eugene is more than capable replacement and he will join us in Perth and we will move ahead without Mat."