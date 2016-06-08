Australia need a 'plan B' - Leckie

Socceroos star Mathew Leckie says his team have to be stronger and work on a "plan B" after Tuesday’s 2-1 loss to Greece.

In a somewhat unfamiliar circumstance, Australia played Greece twice in the space of four days, winning the first game 1-0 before losing the second.

After being caught off-guard in poor conditions in Sydney, the Greeks put in a much improved performance in Melbourne, having tweaked their approach to counter Australia’s fast-paced, high-pressure game.

And Ingolstadt attacker Leckie said the Socceroos had to be better prepared looking forward to adapt quicker to opposition tactics.

"They did a lot of homework on how we play after the first game," Leckie told Omnisport. "We started slow, but I think we need to be stronger and have a plan B in times like that.

"We like to play football, I think everyone knows that. We like to play through the midfield and I think they were expecting that, so like I said, I think we need a plan B.

"They scored two goals, but I don’t think they were too dangerous other than another set-piece that hit the post.

"But we couldn't get any rhythm and us boys up front didn't get a lot of the ball because a lot of the game was played in our own half and it was frustrating, but I think we need to be able to change it up in circumstances like that."

But while Leckie was keen to see his side learn lessons from the defeat, he said Australia could be satisfied with the progress made over the three friendlies – including a 2-1 loss to England at the Stadium of Light late last month which the 25-year-old missed for his wedding.

"It was all positive when I came in after the England game, even though we didn’t win," Leckie said. "We did well against one of the top teams in the Euros, so that was positive, and we were happy with Sydney. We did really well in those conditions.

"So they were positive. I'm not too sure about tonight, we'll do a review at the next camp but I can't imagine [Australia coach Ange Postecoglou] is too happy with how we played."