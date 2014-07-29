Australian clubs eyeing up Ronaldinho move

The 34-year-old 2002 FIFA World Cup winner has been at Atletico since June 2012, but coach Levir Culpi said on Monday the gifted playmaker was leaving.

Player agent Lou Sticca, who helped bring Juventus great Alessandro Del Piero to the A-League, said it was possible the former Barcelona and Milan man could also make the move.

"Some calls have already been made and now it's up to A-League clubs to make a play for him," he told Fox Sports.

"Anything's possible and he's exactly the sort we should be bringing here."

A host of clubs around the world are sure to be interested in securing the services of the two-time FIFA World Player of the Year.

Sticca believes the lifestyle in Australia plays to the A-League's advantage.

"It would be a new frontier, he'd love lifestyle and the way fans would respect him," he said.

"He's globally recognisable and an entertainer."

The City Football Group-owned Melbourne City would be frontrunners for Ronaldinho's signature in Australia as they continue their search for a marquee player.

Sydney FC, who parted ways with Del Piero at the end of last season, have also been eyeing an international attacker.