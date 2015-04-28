Australia's Franjic quits Torpedo Moscow over unpaid wages

Australia defender Ivan Franjic has quit Torpedo Moscow over unpaid wages, paving the way for a return to the A-League.

The 27-year-old, who started every match as Australia won the Asian Cup in January, joined Torpedo in August 2014 has endured an unhappy, injury-interrupted spell in the Russian Premier League after leaving Brisbane Roar at the end of last season.

Professional Footballers Australia confirmed on Tuesday that Franjic has left Russia.

"The PFA can confirm that Ivan sought the advice of the PFA's lawyers. This followed the repeated failure of his club Torpedo Moscow to honour its contractual obligations to him," a PFA spokesperson told the Herald Sun.

"The PFA requested that the club remedy the situation, however this was not done and as a result Ivan terminated his contract for just cause, in accordance with FIFA regulations. Ivan is now a free agent and entitled to sign with the club of his choosing."

Having won three A-League championships with Brisbane, Franjic is expected to be hot property as Australian clubs begin to look to next season, with the competition's finals starting on Friday.

The versatile, energetic player, who is able to operate in midfield and at full-back, has only made three league starts for Torpedo in 2014-15.