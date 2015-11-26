Away fans in France banned from matches until mid-December

A ban on away supporters attending matches in France has been extended until mid-December after a ruling from the Interior Ministry.

Terrorist attacks in Paris – one of which took place outside the Stade de France where France were playing Germany – killed 130 people on November 13.

Since then, high-profile international matches in Belgium and Germany have been cancelled for security reasons and there have been restrictions on travelling fans for some domestic and European matches involving Belgian clubs.

An LFP statement said the ban will apply up to and including the Champions League and Europa League fixtures held in France on December 8 – December 10.