Axel Tuanzebe returns to Aston Villa on loan from Manchester United
By PA Staff
Aston Villa have signed defender Axel Tuanzebe from Manchester United on a season-long loan.
Tuanzebe returns to Villa Park two years after helping the club gain promotion to the Premier League via the Sky Bet Championship play-offs.
The 23-year-old made 30 appearances for Villa in all competitions that season before returning to Old Trafford.
Tuanzebe played 10 times for Manchester United’s first team in the 2019-20 campaign and appeared in a further 18 games in all competitions last season, picking up seven yellow cards in his first 13 matches.
