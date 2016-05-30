Ayestaran prepared to fight to keep Gomes at Valencia

Valencia boss Pako Ayestaran wants Andre Gomes to stay for next season, though he concedes the club could face a battle to keep him.

The 22-year-old was linked with Chelsea earlier this year and has now emerged as a rumoured target for Manchester United following Jose Mourinho's appointment.

Bayern Munich and Juventus are also reported admirers of the Portugal international, who has impressed at Mestalla despite Valencia's inconsistent form over the last two seasons.

Ayestaran, who was appointed as permanent head coach this month, is determined to fight to keep Gomes but is aware that his head could be turned by significant offers.

"The club know my preferences, there is a consensus," he said to AS. "Andre is a footballer who interests us and the objective is to keep him. Doing so is another thing."

Ayestaran is keen to make some additions to his squad in the transfer window but concedes that a lack of European football will impact upon his available budget.

"I don't need a revolution," he said. "There are players I know that in another context would be valid. With two or three changes we could compete, but there are conditions. The budget is reduced for not being in Europe.

"I want people with values, as well as quality. A high-capacity work rate, humility, respect, professionalism... the first thing you need to make a team is good people."