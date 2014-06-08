Ayovi: Injuries are a 'wake up call' for FIFA

Franck Ribery and Marco Reus are among the stars who have been forced to withdraw from the tournament after picking up injuries in the build-up to Brazil.

And Pachuca full-back Ayovi says players need more of a break between the end of the domestic season and the beginning of World Cup preparations.

"(The injuries before the World Cup) are a wake up call for FIFA," he is quoted as saying by El Universo. "Players need rest, and rest is not only 10 days."

Ecuador are suffering injuries of their own, with question marks over the fitness of both Segundo Castillo and Christian Noboa.

"The team is very good, the only concerns are Noboa and Castillo," continued Ayovi. "We're a few days (away from the World Cup) and we are anxious, but we must consider what the coach puts in place will be best."

Ecuador have been drawn in Group E alongside Switzerland, France and Honduras.