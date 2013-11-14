Ba keen on transfer to Turkey, says agent

The Senegal international has started just twice in the Premier League under manager Jose Mourinho, who has preferred to select Fernando Torres and Samuel Eto'o.

Ba has been linked with an exit from Stamford Bridge, and Besiktas are reportedly among the 28-year-old's suitors.

Representative Ceylan Caliskan has suggested that Turkey is the most likely destination for Ba, whose only goal this season came against Schalke in the UEFA Champions League on November 6.

"I talk closely with Demba Ba, he wants to play for a Turkish club," he said.

"I can't comment on a transfer yet."

Should Ba move to Turkey, it would be the fourth different country he has plied his trade in, having played in the Belgian Pro League and the Bundesliga before moving to West Ham in 2011.